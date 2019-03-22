Blake Bortles hopes being around Sean McVay can help him become an NFL starter again





The Blake Bortles experiment as an NFL starter met its crashing demise this offseason when the Jacksonville Jaguars realized two years too late that he is destined to be a backup.

The Jaguars released the former first-round pick last week after five seasons as their starter that ranged from mediocre to terrible and resulted in a 24-49 record with Bortles under center.

Of course, pinning a team’s record on a starting quarterback is an overrated practice. But it’s fair to give Bortles his share of the blame thanks to a 59.3 completion percentage and interception total (75) that outnumbered his games started (73) in Jacksonville.

Bortles hopes Sean McVay can help revive career

But Bortles, like most people around the NFL, believes that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay can be the answer to what ails him.

Bortles signed with the Rams to back up Jared Goff after being released in Jacksonville.

He told reporters on a conference call Thursday that he intends to start in the NFL again and believes McVay will help his cause.

“I want to get an opportunity to start in this league and I think in order to do that, this is the best step,"Bortles said. “And being here around McVay and helping Jared and kind of taking a year to do whatever I can to kind better myself.”

It’s not a bad strategy

Finding people who believe in Bortles’ future as an NFL starter outside of his household would prove to be a difficult task. But Bortles’ strategy is sound.

As far as backup jobs go, there are worse spots than spending a season under McVay and behind a young quarterback on a Super Bowl contender. Barring a Goff injury, it’s a low-pressure, high-upside situation for Bortles to work on his game and reassess his career.

We just wouldn’t put too much stock in those hopes of starting again.

