Blake Bortles’ contract with Packers worth just over $1M

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
The contract details are in for quarterback Blake Bortles and the Green Bay Packers.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Bortles’ deal with the Packers is valued at $1,075,000 over one year and does not include any kind of bonus.

The salary is the minimum for a player with Bortles’ level of NFL experience. Also, the Packers will get the veteran salary benefit on his deal, meaning he’ll take up only $850,000 on the salary cap in 2021.

With no bonus involved, the Packers would not owe Bortles any money on the cap unless he makes the 53-man roster to start the season.

Bortles, the third overall pick in the 2014 draft, has started 78 career games in the NFL. He arrived in Green Bay to provide veteran experience behind Jordan Love, who is the No. 1 quarterback for the Packers while Aaron Rodgers attempts to solve his conflict with the organization.

Bortles worked with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in Jacksonville and previously had two stints with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams, providing valuable familiarity.

Bortles, now 29, was present at OTAs but did not participate during the session open to the media on Tuesday.

List

What to know from Packers defensive assistant coaches at OTAs

