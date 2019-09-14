Blake Anderson: Georgia fans wearing pink 'one of the classiest moves I've ever seen'

Georgia fans had a moment of silence for Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson's wife Wendy, who died on Aug. 19. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson made sure to thank Georgia fans for their support after the Bulldogs beat the Red Wolves on Saturday.

Thousands of Georgia fans wore pink to the game to honor Anderson’s late wife Wendy, who died of breast cancer on Aug. 19. Saturday was Anderson’s first game back on the sidelines since he took a leave of absence from the team shortly before Wendy’s death.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“One of the classiest moves I’ve ever seen,” Anderson said. “Hard to truly prepare for something like that. So I would say thank you to all those who showed up today wearing pink or thinking pink. They don’t know my wife, they don’t know me and they didn’t have to do it.”

Anderson also tweeted this right after the game.

Anderson said earlier in the week that he cried when he found out what Georgia fans were planning for Saturday’s game.

While Anderson was thrilled with what Georgia fans did to honor his wife, he wasn’t thrilled with how his football team performed. Arkansas State lost 55-0 to the No. 3 Bulldogs and had fewer than 50 yards rushing.

“I wish the game would have gone differently,” Anderson said. “I think we have a better team than we showed today.”

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: