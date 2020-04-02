Blaine Gabbert returning to Bucs to back up Tom Brady

Tom Brady‘s decision to sign with the Buccaneers answered the question of who will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2019, but there’s still a question about who will be backing him up.

Ryan Griffin remains on the roster and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports he’ll have company on the depth chart behind Brady. Blaine Gabbert is returning to the team on a one-year deal.

Gabbert dislocated his shoulder during the preseason, but opened the regular season on the active roster before heading to injured reserve after a couple of weeks. He also played for Bucs head coach Bruce Arians with the Cardinals in 2017.

Gabbert started five games that season and the 2011 first-round pick made his last three regular season starts with the Titans in 2018.

