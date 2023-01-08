Blaine Gabbert replaces Tom Brady at QB for Bucs vs. Falcons

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

Tom Brady’s afternoon against the Atlanta Falcons is over.

Late in the second quarter, Brady exited Sunday’s regular-season finale, and was replaced by veteran backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

Gabbert’s first drive finished in the end zone, with a three-yard touchdown pass to former Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage, giving the Bucs a 17-10 lead just before the half.

Brady finishes his day with 13 completions on 17 attempts for 84 yards, including a touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Regardless of Sunday’s result on the scoreboard, the Bucs will be the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoff bracket, as NFC South champions.

List

Bucs vs. Falcons, Week 18 NFL preview: Everything you need to know

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

Recommended Stories