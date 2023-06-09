Blaine Gabbert: Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are both “maniacal perfectionists”
Blaine Gabbert signed in April to back up Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, after spending the last three years backing up Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. And after a couple of months working with Mahomes, Gabbert sees a lot of similarities to Brady. Gabbert, who is now with his sixth NFL team and heading into [more]
