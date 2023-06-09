Blaine Gabbert signed in April to back up Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, after spending the last three years backing up Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. And after a couple of months working with Mahomes, Gabbert sees a lot of similarities to Brady. Gabbert, who is now with his sixth NFL team and heading into [more]

Blaine Gabbert: Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are both maniacal perfectionists originally appeared on NBC Sports