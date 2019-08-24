Blaine Gabbert leaves with shoulder injury

Blaine Gabbert replaced Jameis Winston to start the second half. His night didn’t last long, ending with a trip back to the locker room.

Gabbert appeared to be in significant pain as he walked with the trainers to undergo X-rays. He had a towel covering his left wrist and arm.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gabbert scrambled for an 8-yard gain with 8:44 remaining in the third quarter before falling awkwardly on his left shoulder. He was not hit on the play.

The Bucs reported that Gabbert has a shoulder injury and will not return.

He did, however, return to the sideline wearing a sling on his arm.

Gabbert was expected to be the team’s backup quarterback, but it does not look good at the moment.

Ryan Griffin replaced Gabbert, who went 4-for-5 for 33 yards before his injury.