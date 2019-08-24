Blaine Gabbert dislocated non-throwing shoulder

Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert dislocated his left shoulder during Friday’s preseason game against the Browns, coach Bruce Arians announced.

“His shoulder popped out,” Arians said, via video from pewterreport.com. “. . .He was hurting pretty good.”

The Bucs signed Gabbert because of his familiarity in Arians’ offense. He started five games for Arians’ Cardinals in 2017.

Tampa Bay will sign a quarterback to play in Thursday’s final preseason game, Arians said. Starter Jameis Winston won’t play at all, and Ryan Griffin will play only some.

The Bucs don’t want to risk further injury at the position, with Griffin now likely to enter the season as the No. 2 quarterback.

Arians said he was “more than comfortable” with Griffin as the backup if Gabbert is out into the regular season, even though Griffin has never played in a regular-season game.

“With some of the guys he’s playing way, directing them, poise,” Arians said. “He’s moved our team up and down the field just like he did again tonight.”

Griffin went 11-of-17 for 121 yards and a touchdown against the Browns.

The Bucs had three other injuries in their 13-12 win Friday night: Inside linebacker Deone Bucannon left with a knee injury in the second quarter; safety Kentrell Brice left with a shoulder injury; and tight end Antony Auclair left in the first quarter with a calf injury.