Blaine Gabbert and the Chiefs beat Easton Stick and the Chargers 13-12

In a game that few watched and even the teams didn't care about, the Chiefs closed the 2023 season by beating the Chargers 13-12.

Blaine Gabbert was starting for the Chiefs and Easton Stick was starting for the Chargers. Kansas City was locked into the AFC No. 3 seed and the Chargers were long since mathematically eliminated.

His team lost, but Stick did some exciting things, running for 77 yards and passing for 258. Gabbert completed 15 of 30 passes for 154 yards.

Perhaps the biggest moment of the game came when Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones reached a sack incentive in his contract that earned him an extra $1.25 million. His teammates celebrated more for that than they did for winning the game, which didn't matter.

Now the Chiefs get ready for the playoffs, and the Chargers get ready to hire a new coach and begin a rebuilding effort.