Are Blades poised to set unwanted records?

Bottom club Sheffield United, who lost 5-0 at home to Brighton on Sunday, could be on course to set some unwanted Premier League records by the end of the campaign.

The Blades have conceded at least five goals in five separate Premier League fixtures this season. This has only occurred twice before in Premier League history; Swindon Town (1993-94) and Derby County (2007-08) both let in five goals or more in six different league games in the same season, and both were relegated.

United have conceded 65 goals in their first 25 games, the most by any club at this stage of a Premier League season. At their current rate, they will have let in 99 goals by the season's conclusion, one short of Swindon's record tally of 100 in 1993-94 - although this was in a 42-game campaign. Derby's 2007-08 team hold the record for the most goals conceded in a 38-game Premier League season (89).