Are Blades poised to set unwanted records?

BBC
·1 min read
Bramall Lane scoreboard reads "Sheffield United 0-5 Brighton"
Bottom club Sheffield United, who lost 5-0 at home to Brighton on Sunday, could be on course to set some unwanted Premier League records by the end of the campaign.

  • The Blades have conceded at least five goals in five separate Premier League fixtures this season. This has only occurred twice before in Premier League history; Swindon Town (1993-94) and Derby County (2007-08) both let in five goals or more in six different league games in the same season, and both were relegated.

  • United have conceded 65 goals in their first 25 games, the most by any club at this stage of a Premier League season. At their current rate, they will have let in 99 goals by the season's conclusion, one short of Swindon's record tally of 100 in 1993-94 - although this was in a 42-game campaign. Derby's 2007-08 team hold the record for the most goals conceded in a 38-game Premier League season (89).

  • One record that has already been avoided is Derby's record low points total of 11 in 2007-08, but the Blades and Burnley - who also have 13 points from 25 games - are in danger of being added to the list of six teams that have registered less than 20 points in a Premier League season. As well as the Rams, Sunderland (twice), Portsmouth, Aston Villa and Huddersfield have all previously failed to reach that mark in a Premier League season.

