Blade grades: Instant analysis for area NFL draft picks in Round 1

Apr. 30—The 2021 NFL draft began Thursday night in Cleveland, and now it's time to react to and grade where players of interest to the Toledo area went in the first round. The Cleveland Browns had the No. 26 pick, and the Detroit Lions checked in with the No. 7 pick:

Ohio State QB Justin Fields: Chicago Bears, Pick 11

Analysis: With Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson virtually guaranteed to go No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, the pre-draft conversation shifted to who the third quarterback off the board would be. The choice after that was between Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance, and Alabama's Mac Jones. Lawrence went first (to Jacksonville) and Wilson second (to the New York Jets), but surprising to some, Lance went to San Francisco at No. 3 overall. Most analysts believed Jones, and some thought Fields, would be their pick.

Two more surprises occurred after that: Fields fell to pick 11, and Chicago (8-8 record, playoffs in 2020) traded up from No. 20 to get Ohio State's explosive playmaker.

Fields completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 5,373 yards and a 63:9 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his 22-game career at Ohio State. His 63 TD passes are second most in program history, and his 2019 season of 3,273 yards is third-most for a season in OSU history.

In Chicago, Fields has star receiver Allen Robinson coming off a career year — 102 catches, 1,250 yards, and six touchdowns despite atrocious QB play — to throw to. The Bears acquired veteran QB Andy Dalton in the offseason and still have Super Bowl champion Nick Foles on the roster, so Fields has leadership around him to help ease the transition from college to the pros.

Make no mistake, though. Fields is not a project quarterback. Coach Matt Nagy made sure he got his guy at 11. Nagy was the offensive coordinator in Kansas City in 2017 when the Chiefs took some guy named Patrick Mahomes in the first round, and there have been comparisons made between the two QBs in terms of their I.Q. and talent at the time of their respective drafts. Quarterback is the most important position in all of professional sports, and the Bears went from the worst QB situation in football (Foles, Mitchell Trubisky) to a good one with a fresh start in Fields.

Grade: A+

Michigan DE Kwity Paye: Indianapolis Colts, Pick 21

Analysis: The Colts grabbed Paye as the second edge rusher off the board. He will link up with Whitmer graduate and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to bolster a pass rush that was in the middle of the pack with 40 sacks and was toward the bottom-half of the league with 241.6 passing yards per game allowed in 2020. The Colts had the No. 2-ranked rushing defense last year, so this is undoubtedly viewed as an upgrade to a pass-rush and pass-defense unit that needed it.

The team's base 4-3 defense needed some help at defensive end opposite Ohio State alum and former second rounder Tyquan Lewis after free-agency departures of starters Justin Houston and Denico Autry. Paye is athletically gifted at 6-foot-2, 261 pounds, but analysts have cited technique as a point of improvement. He'll have the chance to do that with coaching from the Toledo product Eberflus.

That said, there is plenty of untapped potential, and the 2019 second-team All-Big Ten selection has building blocks with his natural athletic ability. Last year he recorded 16 tackles and two sacks in four games for the Wolverines.

Paye was 24th on Pro Football Focus' big board and, per their analytics, he had the highest pass-rush win percentage in the Big Ten last year at 25.8 percent.

Grade: B

Cleveland Browns: Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II, Pick 26

Analysis: The 6-foot, 192-pound junior Newsome is the fourth cornerback off the board, and he goes to a Cleveland team that has already added a pair of defensive backs in Troy Hill and safety John Johnson III in the offseason. Star cornerback Denzel Ward went through injury issues, and 2019 second rounder Greedy Williams missed all of 2020 with injury. With Ward healthy, Newsome should stand on the opposite side of the field, with Hill lining up in the slot.

Newsome faced some of the best receivers in the country in the Big Ten. Minnesota's Rashod Bateman was picked 27th by Baltimore, Purdue's Rondale Moore will be drafted this weekend, and Ohio State has been a revolving door of greatness at WR over recent years. He produced and earned first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American accolades following last season.

Newsome had just one interception in 21 career games for the Wildcats, but he added 25 defended passes, including 10 in six games in 2020. According to PFF, Newsome allowed a 0.0 passer rating on 3rd and 4th down, he allowed just 12 catches, and he held opposing QBs to a passer rating of 31.7 last season.

He'll have his hands full with Pittsburgh's Diontae Johnson, Cincinnati draftee Ja'Marr Chase, and Baltimore draftee Bateman, among other star receivers, within the AFC North division.

He ranked at No. 20 on PFF's big board. He has been lauded for his quickness, technique, and instincts and should be a fine tool for coach Kevin Stefanski and defensive coordinator Joe Woods to play in man, zone, or slot coverage.

Grade: B+

Detroit Lions: Oregon OT Penei Sewell, Pick 7

Analysis: The Lions selected the undisputed best offensive lineman in the draft to protect newly acquired QB Jared Goff. Listed at 6-6, 330 pounds, Sewell joins a Lions line that ranked No. 13 in Pro Football Focus' final 2020 rankings. Had this draft not been so top-heavy at QB and wide receiver, the Ducks junior could have been a top-3 pick. He joins a unit that has an improved Pro Bowl center in Frank Ragnow inside, a steady Taylor Decker outside, and with growing talent like Jonah Jackson to fill.

Sewell was No. 4 on PFF's big board and is their highest graded offensive tackle since 2014 at 95.5. Throughout his career at Oregon, Sewell did not allow more than two QB pressures in a single game. He is the 2019 winner of the John Outland Trophy awarded to college football's best offensive lineman. He allowed just one sack in 20 career starts and 1,376 snaps with Oregon.

With the early draft choice of running back D'Andre Swift last year and the smash-mouth mentality that new head coach Dan Campbell is bringing to Detroit, Sewell makes sense at No. 7. The Lions could have looked at other positions like cornerback — Jaycee Horn went eighth to Carolina — but you can't fault them for choosing the top offensive lineman in the draft. This is a franchise cornerstone and a leap forward for Detroit.

Grade: A

