Blackwood's gem sends Hartselle to state finals for third time in four years

May 10—JACKSONVILLE — Hartselle pitcher Landon Blackwood thought he wasn't going make a big celebration, but when the moment came, the feeling was too overwhelming.

And really, who could blame him?

As Blackwood delivered the final out to earn Hartselle a 4-1 win over Oxford and send the Tigers to the Class 6A baseball finals for the third time in four years, he couldn't help but throw his glove to the ground in victory.

"I told myself I wasn't going to do it, and then it happened," Blackwood said. "I mean we're going back to the state championship. How could I not?"

Blackwood certainly earned the right to celebrate. In a complete game of work, the senior allowed just two hits and one run while striking out seven batters against the No. 2 team in the state. Not too bad for someone who started the season recovering from an ACL injury.

"The first inning was a little off, but we got back into it and all three of my pitches were working," Blackwood said. "It was a grind to recover from my injury, but I'm so glad I was able to make it back for this moment."

Despite Hartselle's stellar 32-9 record, it's been a grind for the Tigers this year as they've battled numerous injuries, which made Thursday's win extra sweet.

"This is the most fun I've ever had coaching a team," Hartselle coach Jake Miles said. "We have guys that were coming off serious injuries in the offseason, we have guys that are playing hurt, but they refuse to give in. They're gritty and continue to scratch and claw and find ways to win."

Hartselle went up in the first inning 1-0 on an RBI from JoJo Williamson, but Oxford quickly tied it with an RBI of its own.

The rest of the game, however, was all Tigers.

Hartselle took the lead back 2-1 in the third on an RBI from Lawson Williams and then added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Williamson, a senior Alabama signee, was 2-for-3 at the plate with two hits, an RBI and a walk. Cole Miles added two hits.

Thursday's win was bittersweet in a lot of ways. While the Tigers did punch their ticket to the state finals, they did so without longtime coach William Booth, who's been sidelined this season with sickness, in the dugout.

"It sucks not having him here, but hopefully we made him proud," Williamson said.

Hartselle will face the winner of Spanish Fort vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa next Thursday at Choccolocco Park for Game 1, with Games 2 and 3 taking place on Friday at Jacksonville State.

The Tigers hope to get Booth his 10th state championship ring.

"He loves us to death and he'd do anything for us, so we're going to try our best to get that ring for him," Williamson said.

