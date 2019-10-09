All Blacks great Nonu makes San Diego move

Legendary former New Zealand centre Ma'a Nonu has joined San Diego Legion for the 2020 Major League Rugby season.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner will ply his trade in the United States after ending a second spell with the Blues.

Nonu looks set to end his illustrious career Stateside given he will turn 38 next May.

The veteran played 103 times for the All Blacks, with his last appearance coming in a victory over Australia in the 2015 World Cup final.

Nonu spent three years in France with Toulon before returning to his homeland to rejoin the Blues for the 2019 Super Rugby campaign.