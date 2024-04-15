All Blacks center Jordie Barrett joining Leinster in December

New Zealand center Jordie Barrett will join Irish club Leinster on a short-term contract after the All Blacks’ tour to Britain in December.

Barrett has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through 2028. But a clause in his new contract allows him a sabbatical which will see him miss the 2025 Super Rugby season.

Barrett said Ireland was “a special place for the Barrett family.” They relocated to Ireland and Barrett’s father Kevin coached Athlone in 2000 while managing a farm in County Meath.

“We’ve got so many great family connections in Oldcastle, in County Meath and throughout Dublin,” Barrett said. “To have an opportunity to go back and meet some family and friends and connections that were made 20 years ago is pretty cool."

Barrett has played 57 tests for the All Blacks, many in company with his brothers Beauden and Scott.

