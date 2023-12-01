Blackpool v Forest Green Rovers: FA Cup tie off because of FA investigation into Rovers

Forest Green's FA Cup second-round tie at Blackpool on Saturday has been postponed because of a Football Association investigation into a Rovers player's eligibility in round one.

Forest Green beat National League North side Scarborough Athletic 5-2 in a first-round replay on 14 November.

The FA said it was looking at "the eligibility of a player used by Forest Green Rovers in the first round".

No details on the player being investigated have been disclosed.

Barnsley were kicked out of the FA Cup last week after fielding an ineligible player in their 3-0 first-round replay win at non-league Horsham.

A statement from Forest Green said they would "comply with the FA in their investigation" before updating fans.

"Forest Green Rovers apologises to both FGR and Blackpool fans who planned to attend tomorrow's fixture," the Gloucestershire club said.

The game was due to kick off at 15:00 GMT at Blackpool's Bloomfield Road.

A statement from Blackpool also apologised to supporters "for the inconvenience this has caused".

"[They are] disappointed to be informed of this news at such short notice," it added.

