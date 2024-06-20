Blackpool sign Watford forward Fletcher

Ashley Fletcher made 28 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday during a loan spell in 2023-24 [Rex Features]

Blackpool will sign forward Ashley Fletcher on a two-year deal when his contract with Championship side Watford expires on 1 July.

The 28-year-old joins with the option of a further 12 months, having made just six appearances in three years with the Hornets.

Fletcher spent time on loan with Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls, Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday during his time at Vicarage Road.

“It’s been a process to get the deal over the line, but I’m delighted now it’s all done and pleased to be here," he told the club website.

“There’s no getting away from the fact it’s been a tough couple of years, but that’s behind me now and I’m so happy to be somewhere that I’m wanted.

“I hope to bring experience and good performances to help the team achieve our goal this season.”

Fletcher is the second signing made by Blackpool this summer after experienced forward Jordan Rhodes made a permanent move from Huddersfield Town.