Blackpool sign forward Rhodes after loan spell

Jordan Rhodes scored nine goals in his first 10 Blackpool games last term, including a hat-trick against Reading [Rex Features]

Blackpool have signed Huddersfield Town forward Jordan Rhodes on a 12-month deal after he spent the 2023-24 season on loan with the club.

The 34-year-old former Scotland international scored 15 goals for Blackpool in all competitions last term.

Rhodes moves to the Tangerines following his second spell with Huddersfield, having re-joined in 2021.

"I feel very lucky to hopefully get another chance to have another shot here at Blackpool," he told the club website.

"I loved being here each and every day last season and I feel lucky that I potentially get to do that again.

"It's a place I feel really accustomed to, it brings the best out of me and hopefully together we can kick on again this coming season."