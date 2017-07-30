Blackmon, Rockies spoil Fedde's debut, beat Nationals 10-6

Colorado Rockies' Ryan Hanigan, left, is tagged out at home plate by Washington Nationals catcher Jose Lobaton during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black called the top of his lineup ''three of the best hitters'' in baseball.

He wasn't kidding.

Charlie Blackmon had four hits and scored four runs and the Rockies roughed up Erick Fedde in his major league debut, beating the Washington Nationals 10-6 on Sunday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Blackmon had four singles, while DJ LeMahieu had three hits, including two doubles, and scored twice. Nolan Arenado added three hits and two RBIs. The trio combined for 10 of the Rockies' 16 hits.

''They had a big day, for sure,'' Black said. ''We got some ribbies and we got extra-base hits and got some big knocks. Those guys at the top had a really good day.''

Fedde (0-1) allowed 10 hits and seven runs - five earned - in four innings while striking out three.

The 2014 first-round selection loaded the bases in the first inning before recording his first out on Gerardo Parra's double-play groundout that scored Blackmon. Ramiel Tapia's single scored LeMahieu one batter later and Colorado led 2-0 after the first inning.

''It was too much at the top of the order,'' said Nationals manager Dusty Baker. ''That's who really hurt him.''

Kyle Freeland (11-7) went five innings, allowing nine hits and four runs while striking out four.

Ryan Zimmerman had two home runs and Wilmer Difo also homered for Washington. Both finished with three hits.

Fedde settled down in the second by striking out the side but struggled with the top of the Rockies' order in the third and fourth innings before exiting the game with the Nationals trailing 7-4. Colorado scored at least two runs in three of the four innings Fedde pitched.

''Those guys are obviously the best in the world for a reason and I think I can do a better job executing two-strike pitches and it's something that hurt me today,'' Fedde said.

Zimmerman has 24 homers this season and his four RBIs left him tied for the most in franchise history with Tim Wallach, who played with the Montreal Expos from 1980-92.

Arenado tripled in Blackmon in the eighth while Ryan Hanigan had an RBI double in the ninth.

Colorado was swept in St. Louis before arriving in Washington.

''We had a tough series in St. Louis, and to win a series in Washington against a really good team, it feels good,'' said Arenado.

Greg Holland picked up his 33rd save.

ZIMMERMAN STANDS ALONE

Zimmerman's two home runs pushed his career total to 239, passing Frank Howard for most in Washington baseball history. Howard played with the Senators from 1965-71. Howard released a statement through the Nationals, saying: ''You want to know how I feel about? Nobody is happier than me.''

Zimmerman never figured he'd be in this position. ''I never expected it to be honest with you,'' he said. ''Never really hit home runs in high school or college or anywhere.''

ROSTER MOVE

After selecting the contract of Fedde from Triple-A Syracuse, the Nationals granted OF Chris Heisey his release. ''It was very difficult,'' Baker said. ''He's been a very productive player for me.'' Heisey also played for Baker from 2010-13 in Cincinnati. . C Pedro Severino was optioned to Triple A-Syracuse but recalled as Washington's 26th man for the doubleheader. Severino singled in the fourth inning of Game 1 as a pinch hitter.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: LHP Jake McGee (mid-back strain) was placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to July 27. ''Jake's been feeling it for a few days. In St. Louis it started bothering him a little bit. When he was warming up yesterday he felt it again,'' Black said. Colorado recalled LHP Zac Rosscup from Triple-A Albuquerque. He has allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings this season for the Rockies and Chicago Cubs.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (3-1, 5.84) is 1-1 with a 7.65 ERA in five starts on the road this season.

Nationals: RHP Edwin Jackson (1-1, 4.76) makes his second home start since returning to Washington. Jackson is 1-4 with a 10.80 ERA against the Rockies.

