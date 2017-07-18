Blackmon, Marquez propel Rockies to 9-6 win over Padres

San Diego Padres starter Luis Perdomo delivers a pitch to Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) -- Charlie Blackmon 's fourth leadoff homer of the season hit the facing of the third deck, hard-throwing rookie German Marquez tied a career high with nine strikeouts and the scuffling Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 9-6 on Monday night.

Trevor Story added a two-run double as part of a five-run third to help the Rockies win back-to-back games for the first time in nearly a month.

Marquez (7-4) allowed three runs over 6 2/3 innings. He perplexed the Padres by effectively mixing in his curve with a 98 mph fastball.

Greg Holland got Matt Szczur to ground out following a two-out double in the ninth to earn his 29th save in 30 chances.

San Diego starter Luis Perdomo (4-5) had his three-game winning streak halted after surrendering seven runs, five earned, over 2 1/3 innings. He also walked three, including two straight with the bases loaded in the third.