Blackhawks, Wilmette native Alex Vlasic agree on 6-year extension

CHICAGO — Wilmette native and Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic agreed to terms with the club on a six-year contract extension Thursday.

Vlasic, 22, had 16 points this season and averaged 21:29 time on the ice per game — second among all Blackhawks.

The extension runs through the 2029-30 season and has a $4,600,000 salary cap hit per year.

“Alex made enormous strides this year and proved he is a legitimate top-four defenseman in the NHL,” said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “In his first full season in the NHL, Alex established himself as an important piece of our young core, and we’re excited to have him with us for the next six years.”

A high-5 for Bedard, who sets new career high in sensational rookie season

Vlasic made his NHL debut in March 2022. He was originally drafted in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Vlasic went on to play for Boston University for three seasons before his call-up.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.