Blackhawks to wear Winter Classic jerseys three more times in 2019

The Blackhawks and Boston Bruins put on an entertaining hockey display on Jan. 1 at Notre Dame Stadium for the 2019 Winter Classic in front of a sellout crowd of 76,126 fans. It was a memorable event.

It was also highlighted by a terrific uniform matchup between two Original Six franchise's that paid homage to their past.

And we haven't seen the last of Chicago's black and white-themed sweaters, which was inspired by and honors the 1934 championship-winning team.

The Blackhawks will be wearing their Winter Classic jerseys three more times this season, all of which can be seen during home games at the United Center:

- Tuesday, Jan. 22 vs. New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. (WGN)

- Monday, Feb. 18 vs. Ottawa Senators at 7:30 p.m. (NBC Sports Chicago)

- Sunday, March 24 vs. Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Fans are able to purchase the retro-looking sweaters at all Blackhawks team store locations, including the Madhouse Team Store inside the United Center Atrium and the Blackhawks Store at 333 N. Michigan Ave.

