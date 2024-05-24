Here are the Blackhawks updated picks in the 2024 NHL Draft after trade for No. 18

On Friday, the Blackhawks moved up two spots in the 2024 NHL Draft with their second first-round pick via a trade with the Islanders.

The Blackhawks acquired picks No. 18 and No. 50 overall from the Islanders in exchange for picks No. 20, No. 54 and No. 61.

Previously, the Blackhawks had five picks in the second and third rounds combined, and they used their extra draft capital to move up from No. 20 to No. 18 and from No. 54 to No. 50. They jumped up two spots in the first round and four spots in the second round.

After the trade, the Blackhawks now have eight picks in the 2024 NHL Draft. Six of their eight picks are in the first three rounds of the draft.

Here are all the draft picks the Blackhawks own in the 2024 NHL Draft after the Islanders trade.

Round 1, No. 2 pick (own)

Round 1, No. 18 (from Islanders trade, originally from Lightning)

Round 2, No. 34 (own)

Round 2, No. 50 (from Islanders trade)

Round 3, No. 67 (own)

Round 3, No. 72 (from Senators via Alex DeBrincat trade)

Round 5, No. 138 (from Flames via Ryan Carpenter trade)

Round 6, No. 163 (own)

