Blackhawks unclear if Jonathan Toews will return

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews remains in contact with the team but his return to Chicago is uncertain.

General manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman said in a radio interview on Wednesday that he talked off-the-ice topics with Toews recently and admitted the two sides are in new territory.

"I talked to Jonathan a couple weeks ago. He's doing well," Bowman said. "We talked for 15-20 minutes about our team and non-hockey stuff. We're hopeful he'll be back. But we're going to let it play out and we'll see. It's uncharted waters here."

Toews, 33, sat out this season due to an unspecified medical issue. He announced in December that his primary concern was feeling constantly drained and lethargic.

"I know he's hopeful to feel in a position where he's ready to play," Bowman said. "Obviously that wasn't the case right here and now, which is why he didn't rejoin the team, and I don't know that any of us can map out when that will be."

The Blackhawks are out of the playoffs for the third time in four years.

Longtime teammate and Stanley Cup sidekick Patrick Kane said he expects Toews to be back next season.

"You expect him to be back next year. Hopefully he's back. He's obviously a huge part of the team and the organization," Kane said.

