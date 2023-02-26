Blackhawks trade Jack Johnson back to Colorado Avalanche

Blackhawks trade Jack Johnson back to Colorado originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Jack Johnson back to the Colorado Avalanche, the team announced Sunday evening. Johnson reunites with the club he won a Stanley Cup with last season.

In return, the Blackhawks have acquired Andreas Englund, who's a 6-foot-3, 189-pound Swedish defenseman. He led the Avalanche with 105 hits and has three assists in 36 games this season while averaging 11:15 of ice time.

Englund, 27, is expected to join the Blackhawks for the rest of the road trip. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. His current cap hit is $750,000.

Good for Johnson, who had logged the second-most ice time for the Blackhawks this season, only behind Seth Jones. He now gets a chance to help the Avalanche defend a Stanley Cup he was part of.

