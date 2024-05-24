Blackhawks trade with Islanders to move up in first, second rounds of 2024 NHL Draft

CHICAGO — The Blackhawks have traded up two spots in the first round of next month’s NHL draft and also moved up in the second round.

The club announced the trade Friday with the New York Islanders. The Blackhawks are receiving the 18th overall pick and the 50th overall pick in exchange for the 20th overall pick, the 54th overall pick and the 61st overall pick.

The team still has eight draft picks after the trade, including the 2nd overall selection. Pundits are connecting Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov and Russian winger Ivan Demidov as possible picks at 2nd overall.

The ‘Hawks look to continue adding onto their young core during the 2024 NHL Draft June 28 and June 29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

