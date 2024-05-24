Blackhawks trade with Islanders to move up in 2024 NHL Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks own two first-round picks in the 2024 NHL Draft. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

May 24 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks completed a trade with the New York Islanders to improve their second first-round pick by two slots and second-round selection by four slots in the 2024 NHL Draft, the team announced Friday.

The Blackhawks sent the Islanders the No. 20 overall pick and two second-round picks -- No. 54 and 61 overall -- in exchange for the No. 18 overall pick and a second-round selection -- No. 50 overall.

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held June 28 and 29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The first round will air June 28 on ESPN. Rounds 2 through 7 will stream the next day on ESPN+.

The San Jose Sharks own the No. 1 overall pick. The Blackhawks hold the No. 2 pick, followed by the Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens in the Top 5.

The Blackhawks initially received the No. 20 overall pick through a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Lightning traded forwards Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk and first-round picks in 2023 and 2024 to the Blackhawks in exchange for forward Brandon Hagel and fourth-round picks in 2022 and 2024 in that deal.