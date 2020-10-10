Blackhawks trade Brandon Saad to Colorado in four-player deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have traded forward Brandon Saad and defenseman Dennis Gilbert to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for pending restricted free agent defenseman Nikita Zadorov and defenseman Anton Lindholm.

The Blackhawks are retaining $1 million of Saad's contract, and announce Zadorov signed his qualifying offer of $3.2 million that runs through the 2020-21 season.

Saad, 27, had one year left on his contract at a $6 million cap hit. He registered 21 goals and 12 assists for 33 points in 58 games last season for the Blackhawks.

Zadorov, 25, had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) and averaged 17:46 of ice time in 64 games last season for the Avalanche. He also had five points (three goals, two assists) in 15 postseason contests.

Gilbert, 23, and Lindholm, 25, each spent a majority of last season in the American Hockey League. Lindholm's two-way contract carries a cap hit of $742,500 and runs through the 2020-21 campaign.