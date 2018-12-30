Blackhawks trade Brandon Manning to Oilers in multi-player deal originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Blackhawks traded Brandon Manning and Robin Norell to the Edmonton Oilers for Drake Caggiula and Jason Garrison, the team announced Sunday afternoon.

TRADE ALERT: The #Blackhawks have acquired forward Drake Caggiula (AAV of $1,500,000) and defenseman Jason Garrison (AAV of $650,000) from Edmonton in exchange for defensemen Brandon Manning and Robin Norell. pic.twitter.com/3AjZ27z0ck — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 30, 2018

In the offseason, Manning signed a two-year contract with the Blackhawks, recording one goal and two assists in 27 games this season. He had a cap hit of $2.25 million.

The Blackhawks get back a 24-year-old forward in Caggiula, who had seven goals and four assists in 29 games this season with the Oilers. Last season, Caggiula had a career-high 13 goals and seven assists in 67 games played.

Garrison, a 34-year-old defenseman, scored once in 17 games with Edmonton and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.