Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to Penguins for Sam Lafferty

Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander for Sam Lafferty originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded forward Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Sam Lafferty, the team announced Wednesday. Lafferty will join Chicago in Arizona, where they will begin a three-game road trip.

Nylander, 23, has 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 23 games for the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. He was acquired by Chicago on July 9, 2019 from Buffalo for defenseman Henri Jokiharju.

Lafferty, 26, has two assists in 10 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season; his contract carries a cap hit of $750,000.

