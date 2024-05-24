Blackhawks trade up in 2024 NHL Draft, swapping first-round picks with New York Islanders

CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks are trading up in the 2024 NHL Draft with the second of their first-round picks.

The Blackhawks traded the No. 20 overall pick to the New York Islanders to move up two spots for the No. 18 overall pick.

In exchange, the Blackhawks sent two second-round picks, No. 54 and No. 61 overall, and moved up in the second round by acquiring the No. 50 overall selection.

Earlier in May, Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson didn't rule out trading any of the team's picks.

It would need to depend on how the team values different selections and the needs, especially as the team aims to boost its prospect system while also finding players to place around the assumed 2023-2024 NHL Rookie of the Year Connor Bedard.

"I think it would be a disservice to close yourself off and just be like, we're just going to make this pick or we're just going to try and move up," Davidson said on May 7. "Whether it's move back, move up stick, see what that pick's value is on the market for another prospect and established NHL-er or whatever the case may be."

Perhaps there may be more moves in the future.

"That's all up for a valuation," Davidson said.