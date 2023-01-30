Blackhawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull dies at 84

Hawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull dies at 84 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull has died, according to the NHL Alumni Association. He was 84.

Hull spent 15 of his 16 NHL seasons in Chicago, where he ranks first in goals (604), third in points (1,153), fifth in assists (549) and sixth in games played (1,036). Over that span, "The Golden Jet" won the Art Ross Trophy three times, the Hart Trophy twice, the Lady Byng Trophy once and was named a first-team NHL All-Star 10 times.

Hull helped lead the Blackhawks to their third Stanley Cup win in franchise history in 1961, finishing third in the playoffs with 14 points.

Hull finished his NHL career with 610 goals, 560 assists and 1,170 points in 1,063 games with the Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets and Hartford Whalers. He also accumulated 303 goals, 335 assists and 638 points in 411 games with the Jets in the World Hockey Association, where he won two championships.

Off the ice, Hull made some headlines for the wrong reasons. He was accused of domestic violence by two of his wives, and was also quoted by a Russian newspaper in 1998, allegedly making reprehensible comments. He vehemently denied those quotes in a statement published by the LA Times, saying he was "deeply offended" by the "false statements."

Hull was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983 and had his No. 9 retired by the Blackhawks that same year. His statue, along with Stan Mikita, was unveiled outside the United Center in 2011.

