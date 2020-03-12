Blackhawks provide update on ticket refund policy for remaining home games

The NHL announced Thursday that it has put the 2019-20 season on pause due to COVID-19 concerns but plans to resume play "as soon as it is appropriate and prudent." Despite staying hopeful, it remains unclear if and when the season will continue.

Given the latest development, the Blackhawks provided an update on the final seven home games and their refund policy for fans that purchased tickets for those respective games.

The remaining seven Chicago Blackhawks games have been postponed. Tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If games are not played or played in an empty arena, fans will have the option to receive a credit for a future game or a refund. If you require an immediate refund for single-game ticket purchases, please contact the original point of purchase. Ticketmaster may be reached by calling (800) 653-8000. For all tickets purchased at the box office, refunds can be made in person during normal box office hours, Monday-Saturday, 11:00 AM-6:00 PM. Full season, partial season and group ticket purchases will also remain valid for the rescheduled games. Persons with questions regarding these tickets should contact their Customer Service Executive or call 312-455-7000. As you know, we care deeply about our fans, players and staff, and we want to do everything we can to ensure their health and safety. So, we support the NHL's decision, and we look forward to returning to the ice as soon as possible. We thank you for your support and understanding.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a Thursday evening press conference that he respectfully asked the owners of Chicago's major sports teams to cancel all home games or play without spectators until May 1. Pritzker said they all complied.

Because of this, the Blackhawks are unlikely to play at the United Center again this season in front of their fans.

Story continues

Attention Dish and Sling customers! You have lost your Blackhawks games on NBC Sports Chicago. To switch providers, visit mysportschicago.com.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Blackhawks easily on your device.

Blackhawks provide update on ticket refund policy for remaining home games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago