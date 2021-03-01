Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Patrick Kane scores 400th career NHL goal

Podcast: Patrick Kane scores 400th career NHL goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Kane seems to be getting better and better as he ages, and he hit another major milestone by scoring his 400th career NHL goal against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Kane on his way to becoming the greatest Blackhawk ever? Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis weigh in on Kane's latest achievement and put his legacy into perspective. The guys also break down Kane's MVP-type season, how he manages to continue performing at an elite level and whether or not Kane will be the greatest Blackhawk and American-born player ever.

(2:50) - Patrick Kane discusses his 400th goal

(7:20) - Chicago fans are witnessing a career of greatness in Patrick Kane

(11:20) - Will Kane go down as the greatest Blackhawk ever?

(19:10) - The Blackhawks have a positive look on the season, playing well, and look to continue winning despite not having Jonathan Toews

(30:30) - Previewing upcoming series against Tampa Bay

