Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Can the Blackhawks make a playoff push?
Podcast: Can the Blackhawks make a playoff push? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Blackhawks continued their winning ways by taking down their most heated rival Detroit Red Wings in overtime despite not playing their best. Pat Boyle and Steve Konroyd break the Blackhawks' recent win and how each young player is stepping up to the challenge. The guys also discuss Malcolm Subban's play, Dominik Kubalík's two-goal effort in the win, and the growth of the Blackhawks' young defensemen. The momentum is slowly starting to build for this team, but is it too early for potential playoff talk?
(2:00) - The win wasn't pretty, but the Blackhawks found a way to win
(5:12) - Veteran pickups in the offseason are making contributions to this team
(8:40) - Dominik Kubalík and Brandon Hagel are working well together
(10:59) - Alex DeBrincat is having an excellent start to the season. Can he keep it up?
(13:30) - The young defensemen are improving and contributing to wins
(19:38) - Can the Blackhawks make a playoff push?
