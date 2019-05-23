Blackhawks sign 26-year-old Swedish forward Anton Wedin originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Blackhawks have always been active in the overseas market, and they landed another on Thursday after announcing the signing of 26-year-old Swedish forward Anton Wedin on a one-year, $925,000 contract for the 2019-20 campaign.

Wedin had a breakout season with Timra IK of the Swedish Hockey League, where he set a career high with 27 points and led the team with 14 goals in 32 regular season games. He also added nine points (two goals, seven assists) in seven postseason contests.

Wedin is a 5-foot-11, 194-pound winger and carries a left-handed shot. He's known to be a speedy forward and can play a 200-foot game. Wedin is likely to compete for a bottom-six spot for the Blackhawks in training camp, and it doesn't hurt that Jeremy Colliton knows what he brings to the table having coached against him in Sweden when he was with Mora IK.

The Blackhawks' most recent overseas signings include Dominik Kahun, David Kampf and Artemi Panarin. They're hoping Wedin can join that group as potential impactful players.

