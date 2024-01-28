Blackhawks set franchise record with putrid losing streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks are on a historic losing streak.

With Saturday's 1-0 loss to to the Calgary Flames, the Blackhawks are now 0-19-1 on the road since Nov. 9. The 20-game road losing streak is now the longest in franchise history. The Blackhawks lost 19 consecutive road games in 2003-04.

Additionally, the team was shut out for the fourth time in six games.

