Blackhawks set to debut Reverse Retro jerseys on Sunday against Detroit Red Wings

Get out those Reverse Retro sweaters you got for Christmas, Chicago.

The Blackhawks revealed Monday that they will debut their 1940s-style jersey in their next game at the United Center and two other times during the 2020-21 season:

Sunday, Feb. 28 against the Detroit Red Wings

Sunday, March 28 against the Nashville Predators

Thursday, April 8 against the Dallas Stars

The Reverse Retro concept represents the "unique and historical moments in each club's history while refreshing the color and design combination for an all-new presentation," according to the NHL.

The Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas Golden Knights each wore their Reverse Retro jerseys during the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe.

