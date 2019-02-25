Blackhawks see playoff percentage drop dramatically going into NHL trade deadline day originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Just four days ago, the Blackhawks found themselves sitting in a wildcard spot in the Western Conference, albeit for a brief moment. After Sunday's slate of games, they found themselves five points back of Minnesota for the second spot and four points behind Colorado, which has a game in hand on both Chicago and Minnesota.

Over that span, the Blackhawks' playoff percentage went from 19.6 to 4.3 percent, according to sportsclubstats.com. That's how quickly things can change, which can be good news or bad news depending on how you look at it.

"It can swing either way pretty quickly," Jonathan Toews said following a 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars. "Unfortunately we couldn't find a way to get the four points that we needed. But every team is playing hard and every team is gonna have a couple games here and there where they're falling back or jumping ahead, so we've just gotta stay with it and focus on the next available two points. Can't worry about much else."

With the NHL trade deadline on Monday at 2 p.m. CT, the Blackhawks were probably hoping to make GM Stan Bowman's job a little difficult. They had a chance to put themselves inside the picture on deadline day, but coming up empty over the weekend against two teams fighting for the same two wildcard spots was a real gut punch despite turning in strong efforts.

The uphill battle is really just beginning.

In the bigger picture, it likely doesn't change too much for the Blackhawks going into deadline day. Bowman has made it clear he's not willing to give up future assets for rentals, and will only entertain hockey trades that benefit his team in both the short-term and long-term.

But it will still be interesting to see how the Blackhawks approach it considering they're not in a position to become buyers but not bad enough to be in full-on sell mode.

"He's updating me," coach Jeremy Colliton said before Sunday's game. "At the same time, I got to focus on right here, right now and our team and just preparing our guys to have the best performances we can. We'll see what happens on his side."

