Blackhawks' second line of Nylander-Strome-Kane explodes on offense against Ducks

It took three games for the Blackhawks' new-look second line to get going, but get going they did.

The trio of Alex Nylander, Dylan Strome and Patrick Kane were thrown together Thursday in Tampa Bay against the Lightning (5-2 win) and stuck together against the Panthers (3-2 win) in the final stop of a four-game road trip. Despite two solid victories from the Hawks in those games, the new-look second line didn't yield much in terms of collaborative results.

That all changed in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks, a third consecutive victory for the Hawks.

Dylan Strome picked up a goal and two assists after a 14-game goal drought, and Alex Nylander and Patrick Kane each had a goal and an assist. The line's four goals all came in the second period.

"It felt good," Strome said. "I think a lot of chances and fortunate tonight that they went in. Big second period and it's nice to get three in a row here."

At one point in the second, Nylander and Kane even scored 15 seconds apart.

"Kaner's like, 'Why are you taking us off?' I'm like, well two goals on one shift, what are you going to do?," Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton said.

Strome shaking his drought is good news for the Hawks. He struggled with injuries this season and his production was down from a strong showing last year.

He had 51 points in 58 games in the 2018-19 season after coming over from the Arizona Coyotes in a trade for Nick Schmaltz. Strome has 36 points through 54 games this year.

The skill has always been there for Nylander - who came over in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres for defenseman Henri Jokiharju - it's consistency he's struggled with as a Hawk.

"He's trying," Colliton said of Nylander. "You know, it's going to continue to be a work in a progress. Again, I go back to just the work away from the puck.

Sometimes just making a hard, clean play with sort of an assertive mentality.

"Sometimes he wants to do the right thing, but he also wants to make a play and kind of gets caught in between. I thought tonight he made a lot of assertive plays. That's what he needs to do."

The three forwards will need to continue to create offense to help Chicago, which is six points out of a playoff spot, capitalize on the 10 remaining home games they have out of 16 to keep hope of a miracle playoff push alive.

"That line, there's a lot of skill on that line," Colliton said. "And if they work away from the puck and get above the puck defensively, then they're going to be in the defensive zone and then they can do some special things."

