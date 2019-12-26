Blackhawks' Seabrook, de Haan out for year after undergoing shoulder surgeries

Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Brent Seabrook is out for the year after undergoing shoulder surgery. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chicago Blackhawks defencemen Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan are out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on their right shoulders.

Seabrook will also undergo surgery on both hips in 2020, while forward Brandon Saad will miss the next three weeks due to an ankle injury.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Both Seabrook and de Haan have been placed on long-term injured reserve. In doing so, the Blackhawks have gained $11.3 million in cap space, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Seabrook has been a core component of the Blackhawks’ dynasty this decade, helping the team win three Stanley Cups. Although he’s no longer among the top defenders in the game, Seabrook has been a steadying influence during the Blackhawks’ period of transition, posting three goals and an assist in 32 games this season.

This may spell the end for Seabrook with the Blackhawks, although he holds a gaudy $6.875 million cap hit for every year through the 2023-24 season, making him nearly impossible to move.

de Haan notched one goal and five assists in 29 games during his first year with the Blackhawks, after being traded from the Carolina Hurricanes in June.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports