Blackhawks' Sam Savoie stretchered off ice after crashing into boards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Sam Savoie was stretchered off the ice during Saturday's preseason game in Minnesota after taking a scary-looking spill into the boards.

The play happened late in the second period when Savoie and Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski were chasing a 50-50 puck near the left faceoff circle. Savoie lost an edge — I can't tell if he stepped on Goligoski's stick or not — and went violently into the boards, immediately screaming in pain.

Savoie stayed down for a while before being stretchered off the ice. He gave a thumbs up on his way out, but Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson looked visibly shaken and needed to take a few deep breaths.

Sam Savoie gives a thumbs up as he's being stretchered off the ice, but head coach Luke Richardson looks a little shaken as he takes a deep breath. Tough scene. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/GlAt4fZyhD — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 1, 2023

Savoie was selected by Chicago in the third round (No. 81 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.