Blackhawks roster moves: Nikita Zaitsev returns to team

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Nikita Zaitsev has returned to the team’s active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Zaitsev was placed on the non-roster list prior to Saturday’s game against Nashville due to undisclosed personal reasons, and hasn’t played since Nov. 12 against Florida.

In a corresponding move, the Blackhawks have assigned defenseman Filip Roos to the Rockford Icehogs.

Zaitsev has appeared in five games for Chicago this season, with one goal and two penalty minutes in those contests. He has averaged 14:09 of ice time per game this season.

Roos was a healthy scratch for the Blackhawks in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Predators.

It isn’t known whether Zaitsev will suit up for the Blackhawks Sunday, with a 6 p.m. puck drop against the Sabres at the United Center.

