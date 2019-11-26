Blackhawks release statement on Akim Aliu's allegations toward former Rockford coach

Charlie Roumeliotis

Former Blackhawks prospect Akim Aliu alleged Monday night that Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters, who Aliu referred to in a series of tweets as Mike Babcock's "protege," "dropped the N bomb several times" when the two of them were with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League during the 2009-10 season.

Aliu, who was drafted by the Blackhawks in the second round (No. 56 overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft, told TSN on Tuesday morning that Peters didn't like Aliu's choice of music and "walked in before a morning pre-game skate and said, 'Hey Akim, I'm sick of you playing that n----- s---." Two of Aliu's teammates came to his defense, both of whom were in the locker room at the time of the alleged incident, according to TSN.

Aliu admitted he never made the Blackhawks' management group aware of the incident.

The Blackhawks released this statement on Tuesday morning:

"The alleged actions by a former coach toward Akim Aliu while with the Rockford IceHogs are something we take seriously. The purported incident had not been reported or brought to our attention prior to yesterday and had no effect on any player personnel decision regarding Mr. Aliu."

Flames GM Brad Treliving held a press conference on Tuesday morning and revealed this is "an ongoing investigation." No determination has been made regarding Peters' job status.

Aliu was traded from the Blackhawks in the summer of 2010 to the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets in a package that included Dustin Byfuglien. He was eventually traded to the Flames, where he appeared in seven games across two seasons and recorded two goals and one assist.

Aliu is currently playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning's ECHL affiliate Orlando Solar Bears.

