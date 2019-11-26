Blackhawks release statement on Akim Aliu's allegations toward former Rockford coach

Former Blackhawks prospect Akim Aliu alleged Monday night that Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters, who Aliu referred to in a series of tweets as Mike Babcock's "protege," "dropped the N bomb several times" when the two of them were with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League during the 2009-10 season.

Not very surprising the things we're hearing about Babcock. Apple doesn't fall far from the Tree, same sort of deal with his protege in YYC. Dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn't like my choice of music. First one to — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) November 26, 2019

admit I rebelled against him. Wouldn't you? And instead of remedying the situation, he wrote a letter to John McDonough and Stan Bowman to have me sent down to the ECHL. 20 year old on pace for 20 goals in his first pro year with zero PP/PK time was off to a great start in his — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) November 26, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pro career — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) November 26, 2019

Story continues

Aliu, who was drafted by the Blackhawks in the second round (No. 56 overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft, told TSN on Tuesday morning that Peters didn't like Aliu's choice of music and "walked in before a morning pre-game skate and said, 'Hey Akim, I'm sick of you playing that n----- s---." Two of Aliu's teammates came to his defense, both of whom were in the locker room at the time of the alleged incident, according to TSN.

Aliu admitted he never made the Blackhawks' management group aware of the incident.

The Blackhawks released this statement on Tuesday morning:

"The alleged actions by a former coach toward Akim Aliu while with the Rockford IceHogs are something we take seriously. The purported incident had not been reported or brought to our attention prior to yesterday and had no effect on any player personnel decision regarding Mr. Aliu."

Flames GM Brad Treliving held a press conference on Tuesday morning and revealed this is "an ongoing investigation." No determination has been made regarding Peters' job status.

Aliu was traded from the Blackhawks in the summer of 2010 to the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets in a package that included Dustin Byfuglien. He was eventually traded to the Flames, where he appeared in seven games across two seasons and recorded two goals and one assist.

Aliu is currently playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning's ECHL affiliate Orlando Solar Bears.

Attention Dish and Sling customers! You have lost your Blackhawks games on NBC Sports Chicago. To switch providers, visit mysportschicago.com.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Blackhawks easily on your device.

Blackhawks release statement on Akim Aliu's allegations toward former Rockford coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago