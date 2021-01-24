Blackhawks-Red Wings stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After losing their first four games (and allowing five goals in each loss), the Blackhawks earned their first win of the season on Friday night against Detroit, beating the Red Wings 4-1. Patrick Kane had a goal and assist in the win, while rookie goaltender Kevin Lankinen earned his first career NHL win. Calvin de Haan, Andrew Shaw and Mattias Janmark also scored for Chicago, while Dylan Larkin scored Detroit’s only goal.

Chicago has scored 13 goals total through their first five games this season, with eight of those goals coming on special teams (7 PPG, 1 SHG). Chicago’s power play is clicking at 41.2% (7/17), a massive improvement from last season, when their power play ranked 28th in the NHL (15.2%).

After scoring five goals all last season with Ottawa, Bobby Ryan has scored four goals in his first four games with Detroit this season. Ryan opened the season with goals in three straight games, becoming the first player in Red Wings’ franchise history to score four goals through his first three games with the team.

Captain Jonathan Toews has not played this season after being placed on long-term IR with an unspecified illness. Toews said the illness has left him feeling “”drained and lethargic” and there is currently no timetable for his return.

WHAT: Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks

WHERE: United Center

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 24, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Red Wings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS

Alex DeBrincat – Pius Suter – Patrick Kane

Dominik Kubalik – Dylan Strome – Philipp Kurashev

Mattias Janmark – Lucas Wallmark – Andrew Shaw

Brandon Hagel – David Kampf – Ryan Carpenter

Story continues

Duncan Keith – Adam Boqvist

Nikita Zadorov – Connor Murphy

Calvin de Haan – Ian Mitchell

Starting goalie: Kevin Lankinen

RED WINGS

Vladislav Namestnikov – Dylan Larkin – Givani Smith

Bobby Ryan – Michael Rasmussen – Anthony Mantha

Mathias Brome – Luke Glendening – Tyler Bertuzzi

Frans Nielsen – Valtteri Filppula – Darren Helm

Filip Hronek – Patrik Nemeth

Marc Staal – Troy Stecher

Dan DeKeyser – Alex Biega

Starting goalie: Thomas Greiss

Blackhawks-Red Wings stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup originally appeared on NBCSports.com