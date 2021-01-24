Blackhawks-Red Wings stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup
NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
After losing their first four games (and allowing five goals in each loss), the Blackhawks earned their first win of the season on Friday night against Detroit, beating the Red Wings 4-1. Patrick Kane had a goal and assist in the win, while rookie goaltender Kevin Lankinen earned his first career NHL win. Calvin de Haan, Andrew Shaw and Mattias Janmark also scored for Chicago, while Dylan Larkin scored Detroit’s only goal.
Chicago has scored 13 goals total through their first five games this season, with eight of those goals coming on special teams (7 PPG, 1 SHG). Chicago’s power play is clicking at 41.2% (7/17), a massive improvement from last season, when their power play ranked 28th in the NHL (15.2%).
After scoring five goals all last season with Ottawa, Bobby Ryan has scored four goals in his first four games with Detroit this season. Ryan opened the season with goals in three straight games, becoming the first player in Red Wings’ franchise history to score four goals through his first three games with the team.
Captain Jonathan Toews has not played this season after being placed on long-term IR with an unspecified illness. Toews said the illness has left him feeling “”drained and lethargic” and there is currently no timetable for his return.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 12:30 P.M. ET – NBC]
WHAT: Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks
WHERE: United Center
WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 24, 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Red Wings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BLACKHAWKS
Alex DeBrincat – Pius Suter – Patrick Kane
Dominik Kubalik – Dylan Strome – Philipp Kurashev
Mattias Janmark – Lucas Wallmark – Andrew Shaw
Brandon Hagel – David Kampf – Ryan Carpenter
Duncan Keith – Adam Boqvist
Nikita Zadorov – Connor Murphy
Calvin de Haan – Ian Mitchell
Starting goalie: Kevin Lankinen
RED WINGS
Vladislav Namestnikov – Dylan Larkin – Givani Smith
Bobby Ryan – Michael Rasmussen – Anthony Mantha
Mathias Brome – Luke Glendening – Tyler Bertuzzi
Frans Nielsen – Valtteri Filppula – Darren Helm
Filip Hronek – Patrik Nemeth
Marc Staal – Troy Stecher
Dan DeKeyser – Alex Biega
Starting goalie: Thomas Greiss
Blackhawks-Red Wings stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup originally appeared on NBCSports.com