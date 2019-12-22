Blackhawks recall John Quenneville from Rockford after placing Brandon Saad on IR

The Blackhawks have recalled forward John Quenneville from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Sunday. No corresponding transaction was made because a roster spot opened Saturday after Brandon Saad was placed on injured reserve with a right ankle injury, retroactive to Dec. 19.

The move gives the Blackhawks an extra forward going into Monday's game against the New Jersey Devils before the NHL's three-day Christmas break. Saad is eligible to return on Dec. 27, but he's not expected to return until the new year.

Quenneville has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 19 games with the IceHogs this season. His eight goals are tied for third on the team and he's currently riding a four-game point streak. The 23-year-old forward has appeared in 33 career NHL games across three seasons but has yet to appear in one this season.

Quenneville was drafted by the Devils in the first round (No. 30 overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and was traded to Chicago last June for forward John Hayden. Quenneville's season debut could come against his former team on Monday. He is the cousin of former Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville.

