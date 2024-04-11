Blackhawks recall Ethan Del Mastro from AHL's Rockford IceHogs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks have recalled defenseman Ethan Del Mastro from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Thursday morning.

Del Mastro, 21, has been terrific in his first season with the IceHogs, racking up 37 points (seven goals, 30 assists) in 66 games. His 37 points rank fourth on the team and his 30 assists are tied for 10th among all AHL defensemen.

Del Mastro was named to the AHL All-Star Game earlier in the season, and deservedly so. Now, the Blackhawks have rewarded the 6-foot-4, 205-pound defenseman with a call-up.

Del Mastro, who's listed at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, was selected by Chicago in the fourth round (No. 105 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

