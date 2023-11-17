Blackhawks prospect mind-blowingly scores two goals in 10 seconds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Let's check in on the Blackhawks' minor leagues, shall we?

Nick Lardis, the No. 67 overall pick from the 2023 NHL entry draft, scored two goals in just 10 seconds. Thought the two goals in 17 seconds from the 2013 playoffs were crazy? Well, it is. And this definitely doesn't compete.

But still, check this out.

Two goals in 10 seconds for the @NHLBlackhawks prospect 🤯@BulldogsOHL star Nick Lardis had quite the shift against his former club 📽️ pic.twitter.com/41O0ozLJ0N — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) November 12, 2023

This season marks Lardis' fourth in the OHL. In 18 games this season, he's scored 14 goals with five assists, racking up an impressive 19 points --- over one point per game.

Lardis, 18, was drafted by the Blackhawks in the most recent draft. The Ontario native is 5-foot-11 and weighs 171 pounds. This season, he's playing for the Brantford Bulldogs, his third OHL team over four seasons.

