Blackhawks, Philip Holm mutually agree to contract termination

The Blackhawks and prospect Philip Holm have mutually agreed to part ways. The 28-year-old Swedish defenseman was placed on unconditional waivers by the Blackhawks on Sunday with the purpose of a contract termination and officially cleared on Monday.

Holm, who has appeared in only one career NHL game, signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blackhawks on Aug. 13, 2019, in hopes of getting one final chance to prove himself at the highest level but never got that opportunity in Chicago.

"That's why I signed," Holm said at training camp in September. "I wouldn't go here if I didn't feel I had a chance to play and that's the mentality I went into camp, to try to take a spot from the start. ... We were talking to a couple teams over here and in Russia, too. Then I told my agent I wanted to come back here and give it one more shot and had a good talk with the Blackhawks and felt good. Felt I had a chance to make the team."

When the Blackhawks had injuries to the big club this season, Adam Boqvist and Dennis Gilbert were recalled and have since solidified a spot on the back end. Holm saw the writing on the wall and felt it was time to move on. He is expected to sign with Lausanne HC in Switzerland's National League.

"I thought he was fine in camp and showed he had the potential to play," head coach Jeremy Colliton said after Monday's practice. "There were other guys we liked better and they got the opportunity and I think they've been good. At some point, when you're that age, he probably felt like he wanted to make the jump back overseas and that's fine. But the guys who have come up have done a good job."

Holm led all Rockford IceHogs defensemen with 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) through 30 games this season. He also recorded 62 shots on goal, which ranked third among all skaters on the team.

Holm's decision to leave the organization opens up a spot on Rockford's blue line and should serve as a good opportunity for a younger defenseman looking for more ice time to step into a larger role.

