Blackhawks own second-best lottery odds for the 2024 NHL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have just two more games left in the regular season. With their NHL season winding down, the focus for the Blackhawks inevitably shifts towards the offseason.

More specifically, the 2024 NHL Draft.

The Blackhawks finished the season with the second-best lottery odds for the NHL Draft, according to Tankathon. They have a 13.5% chance of earning the No. 1 pick in the draft, second to the Sharks' 25% odds of landing the first pick.

The lowest the Hawks can drop in the draft lottery is the No. 4 pick. They're guaranteed at least a top-four pick in the NHL Draft. They have a 14.1% chance of getting the No. 2 pick, a 30.7% chance for the No. 3 pick and 41.7% chance of the No. 4 pick, Ben Pope wrote unofficially.

Last offseason, the Blackhawks spectacularly earned the No. 1 pick with then the third-best odds in the draft. They owned then an 11.5% chance of the No. 1 pick, just as the Ducks do this offseason. With the first pick, they selected Connor Bedard from the Regina Pats.

The Blackhawks also own another first-round draft pick, which was previously owned by the Lightning. Unfortunately, that pick will not enter the lottery because the Lightning qualified for the playoffs. Right now, it currently stands as the No. 19 pick in the draft --- the exact pick the Blackhawks selected Oliver Moore with from the 2023 NHL Draft.

Macklin Celebrini is expected to be the top pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He finished his freshman season at Boston University and recorded 64 points from 32 goals and 32 assists this season.

There isn't a date set for the 2024 NHL lottery selection, but will take place in May.

