Blackhawks will not re-sign Jonathan Toews, per GM Kyle Davidson

Hawks will not re-sign Jonathan Toews, per GM Kyle Davidson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks will not re-sign captain Jonathan Toews, GM Kyle Davidson announced on Thursday morning. His contract is set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season and he will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NHL career.

Toews, 34, has spent 16 years in Chicago, where he's racked up 882 points (371 goals, 511 assists) in 1,066 regular-season games going into the season finale. He also had 119 points (45 goals, 74 assists) in 137 postseason contests and, most notably, helped the Blackhawks win three Stanley Cups, winning the Conn Smythe in 2010.

Toews is the longest-tenured captain in Blackhawks history after earning the leadership role on July 18, 2008. At 20 years old, he was the third-youngest captain in NHL history at the time he was named.

Thursday will be Toews' final game with the Blackhawks. Fittingly, it will be at the United Center against a Philadelphia Flyers team he won his first Stanley Cup.

It's unclear what the future holds for Toews, who has not made an official decision one way or the other about whether he plans to continue playing. If he does extend his playing career, he will have to do so with a different team.

This story will be updated...

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!